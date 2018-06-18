St Mary’s Episcopal Homecoming Celebration on June 24, 2018

Submitted by Bettye L Craft

St Mary’s Episcopal Church is celebrating our 70th anniversary through May 2019 and we invite you to join us in this celebration. As part of our 70th Anniversary Celebration, we are inviting all of the children (now adults) that grew up attending St. Mary’s to attend the Homecoming Celebration at the 10 o’clock service on June 24th with a reception to follow. Come and share your memories of Christmas pagents, VBS, Kids for Christ, Rite 13, children’s choir, and youth group. Even if you are attending other churches or no church at all, please come and join us in this joyous celebration.

Now a little history about St Mary’s Episcopal Church….

In 1948 a small group of people decided that there should be an Episcopal Sunday School in the Lakes District of Tacoma, Washington. By September, with the permission of Bishop Bayne of the Diocese, they had organized and secured a space for meeting in a doctor’s office on the second floor of The Clover Park Building. Twelve children attended those first meetings and a service of Morning Prayer was soon added. The congregation grew and by the early spring of 1949, with attendance spilling out into the hallways of the doctor’s office, members of the congregation advanced the down payment and the land of the present property was purchased. In May, 1949 St. Mary’s was admitted to the Diocese of Olympia as an “organized mission”

Come and help us celebrate our 70th anniversary!