Joint Base Lewis-McChord late-night mortar, demolitions training June 19-22

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day, evening and late-night mortar and demolitions training Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 6:30 a.m. through Friday, June 22, 2018, 9:30 p.m. using 60mm, 81mm, 120mm mortars and demolitions.

The 1stBattalion, 23rdInfantry Regiment is scheduled to conduct training with demolitions, while 2ndBattalion, 3rdInfantry Regiment is scheduled to train with 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars. Training will occur during the day, evening and late night hours. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. through 9:30 p.m. June 22.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.