Folklore says that fairies return to their favorite gardens each year! In 2018, it is June 21-24. Visitors strolling in Lakewold Gardens for Fairyfest will find evidence of their return. Sharp eyes will spot fairy houses along the walkways. Under trees and shrubs and even hanging from branches, magical creations of nature’s wonders found by fairies to make their homes will delight children and adults alike. Learn more about Fairfest and other happenings at Lakewold Gardens.