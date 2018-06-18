Bates: Save lives! Sign up for the blood drive at South Campus, June 21

Did you know an hour of your time could save three lives? Sign up for the Blood Drive at South Campus, Thursday, June 21 and be a hero!

The Bloodmobile will be on hand from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (closed 11 a.m.-Noon). Bloodworks Northwest, a local non-profit blood center, will offer a scholarship to the ASG if there are more than 36 donors. The organization is in need of blood type 0 negative, and there are 25 open appointments as of the date of this posting, so please sign up today !

Every two seconds in the United States, someone needs blood to survive. Bloodworks Northwest currently supplies more than half of all the life-saving blood components used by patients and hospitals in Pierce County, and is the full supporter to more than 90 hospitals in the surrounding region.

Before donating, don’t forget to:

Get plenty of rest

Eat something substantial (before and after you donate)

Stay hydrated (watch your coffee intake)

Bring your photo ID or Donor Card

Walk-ins always welcome around scheduled donors!

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.