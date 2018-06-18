Annie Wright Schools Break Ground on Two Major Campus Projects

Submitted by Annie Wright Schools

Annie Wright Schools began construction on Monday, June 18, for two major building projects to expand and enhance the campus, facilities and programs for their students in Preschool to Grade 12. The projects include a new Upper School for Boys building and an additional gym that will include a swimming pool. The new building and gym are on the main campus, which provides athletics, arts, dining and boarding facilities.

The new academic building will house the Upper School for Boys, Annie Wright Schools’ newest division that launched in fall 2017 with 16 ninth grade boys. Adding a grade each year, Annie Wright is slated to open in fall 2018 with 16 ninth grade boys and 20 tenth grade boys. A new building for the Upper School for Boys will create innovative, inspiring and engaging learning spaces while honoring Annie Wright’s campus and traditions. The building will complement the existing campus architecture while adding modern elements and emphasizing natural light. Other features include: flexible classrooms and collaborative spaces, state-of-the-art science and technology labs, a large meeting hall, and a design lab near the entrance available to all Annie Wright students.

An additional gym, connected to the current gym in the Kemper Center, will provide further space for sports and play for students of all ages at times appropriate for their schedules and development. The ground floor will house a 25-yard pool to accommodate Annie Wright Schools’ growing swim program, with hopes to offer swim lessons to those in the greater Tacoma community who do not have access.

“Annie Wright Schools’ campus improvements will serve students holistically, continuing the schools’ pioneering tradition,” said Christian G. Sullivan, Head of Schools. “We are moving forward with exciting and unique programs, and are committed to serving Tacoma, the South Sound and beyond.”

Annie Wright Schools’ extraordinary campus was named the most beautiful private high school in the state of Washington by Architectural Digest. Prior to existing in the current location, Annie Wright Schools’ was originally established near Wright Park in Tacoma, Washington. The current property, built and opened in 1924, included the swimming pool that exists today.

The new buildings will open in fall 2019. Annie Wright Schools are partnering with Seattle-based architects Mithun and Absher Construction Company on the projects.

Founded in Tacoma, Washington, in 1884, Annie Wright Schools serve students from age three through high school. Annie Wright Lower and Middle Schools offer co-ed programs in Preschool through Grade 8, while separate Upper Schools for boys and girls offer day and boarding options in Grades 9 through 12. Annie Wright is proud to be an International Baccalaureate World School. Learn more at www.aw.org.