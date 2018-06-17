Raise Your Voice and Take Action to Help End Homelessness

Submitted by Associated Ministries of Tacoma.

We are much stronger when we work together! Homelessness is a crisis in our community; we need each other in order to effectively address this urgent issue. Please join us for Associated Ministries’ next Community Quarterly Meeting (CQM) on homelessness. Learn more here.

When: Thursday, June 21st from 5-7 pm (light snacks provided)

Where: Shiloh Baptist Church, 1211 South I Street, Tacoma

This is the most important CQM we’ve held to date; please make every effort to attend. We believe you will leave inspired by people who are actively involved in the journey to end homelessness. Special guests and topics to be discussed at the June CQM are:

Reports from the City of Tacoma: Erica Azcueta , Program Manager of Homelessness and Household Stability in Neighborhood and Community Services, will provide an update on the City’s Emergency Declaration on homelessness; and, Daniel Murillo , Housing Division Manager in Community and Economic Development, will give an update on the City’s process to develop an Affordable Housing Action Strategy. These two efforts have profound, long-term consequences for housing and homelessness efforts in Tacoma, so you won’t want to miss these critical updates.

: Mike Yoder, ED for Associated Ministries, will report on the research efforts and policy priorities that members of this group are developing related to the City of Tacoma’s Affordable Housing Action Strategy. Members of the Tacoma City Council will be present to respond to the group’s recommendations. Landlord Liaison Project (LLP), Pierce County’s newest housing program: Alexis Eykel, Program Manager for LLP, will discuss how this new program will increase access to affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness. She will also explain the incentives for landlords and property management companies to become involved. This program will provide essential key pieces for us to end homelessness in our community.

Together we CAN impact the crisis of homelessness in our community. Our local Lutheran Bishop Richard Jaech offered encouragement by sharing this biblical account: “What comes to my mind is the story from Numbers, chapter 11, where Moses is feeling overwhelmed with all of the challenges facing the people of Israel as he leads them in their journey from slavery to freedom. God tells Moses that leadership is too heavy to do just by himself. So God instructs Moses to pick 70 elders from the people of Israel and bring them together as a group, where God blesses them to carry out the leadership they all give together.”

Who should attend the meeting?

People of faith and good-will who have an open heart and a willing spirit to come together to learn, participate, and be involved in practical ways to address homelessness. We especially encourage attendance from those representing a specific faith community (the pastor or their appointed representative), as well as other interested individuals.

What will be achieved at the meeting?

Attendees will be informed and educated regarding the background, context, and challenges related to the issue of homelessness.

Attendees will gain a better understanding of effective interventions already underway to address homelessness.

We will discuss potential projects and solutions that attendees can engage in as faith communities or individuals to positively impact homelessness.

If you have any questions about the CQM, please contact Valorie Crout, Chief Program Officer for Associated Ministries at 253-426-1508 or valoriec.