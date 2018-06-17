Local Students Graduate from Gonzaga University

The following Gonzaga University students from The Suburban Times’s coverage area participated in graduation exercises during our Commencement Ceremony that was held on Sunday, May 13th in Spokane’s Veterans’ Memorial Arena.

These students have either completed their undergraduate degree or are expected to complete their degree requirements this year.

Fircrest, WA

Ellen Doscher

Lakewood, WA

Daniel Cook

Zykera Rice

University Place, WA

Sabrina Bonaci, Cum Laude

Nathan Huff, Summa Cum Laude

Michael Malich

Hailey Nader

