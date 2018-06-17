JBLM scheduled to exercise “Nine Gate Access Plan”

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct a 24-hour exercise to evaluate a new “Nine Gate Access Plan” in order to assess the base population’s ability to adjust to fewer access points in the event contingency operations or a work force reduction require gate closures.

The nine gates to be open during the exercise include: Lewis Main Liberty Gate (2 lanes, inbound only), Madigan Gate, East Gate, DuPont Gate and Logistics Center Gate; Lewis North Gate and Integrity Gate; and McChord Field Main Gate and Barnes Gate.

These six gates will be closed: Lewis Main RCF Gate (with access to Center Dr. and Mounts Rd.), Transmission Line Gate; Lewis North D. Street Gate; and McChord Field North Gate, Commercial Vehicle Inspection Point (CVIP), and the Woodbrook Housing Gate.

JBLM Law Enforcement will monitor traffic flow on and off JBLM and will coordinate with Washington’s Department of Transportation and State Patrol to identify and mitigate any potential impacts this may cause to traffic on the Interstate-5 corridor.

All 15 JBLM gates will return to normal operations on Thursday, June 21. Base officials apologize for any inconvenience the 24-hour exercise may cause.