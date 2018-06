Fotu Leiato, a Steilacoom High School product who was a junior at the University of Oregon, was found dead near the scene of a car crash in Eugene on Friday morning. Police confirmed the identity of 21-year-old late Friday.

Read more: Former Steilacoom linebacker found dead near scene of car crash in Oregon | The News Tribune

A look back in The Suburban Times’ archives finds a story by Nancy Covert about the day Fotu committed to the Oregon Ducks.