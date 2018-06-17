CPTC to Celebrate 22nd Commencement Ceremony

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – To cap the college’s 75thAnniversary Year, Clover Park Technical College will celebrate more than 400 graduating students from its two campuses and 44 programs during its 22ndAnnual Commencement Ceremony on Tuesday, June 19.

While previous commencements have been at the Tacoma Dome, this year’s ceremony will be at Pacific Lutheran University’s Olson Auditorium. Graduates include students who completed their program from fall 2017 through summer 2018. President of the Washington Building and Construction Trades Council and CPTC Trustee Mark Martinez will provide the keynote address, while 2018 Human Services graduate Michael Clarke, Jr., will be the student speaker.

Admission is open to the public – although seating is limited – with doors set to open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. ceremony. For the first time, family and friends unable to attend the ceremony will be able to watch the event live online by clicking the link on the CPTC Graduation page.