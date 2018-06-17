Busy week ahead for overnight lane and ramp closures in Tacoma

Submitted by WSDOT

TACOMA – Contractor crews building HOV lanes on Interstate 5 in Tacoma have overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled this weekend and next week for paving, soil removal and girder setting. Overnight travelers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and be familiar with alternate routes and detours.

Monday, June 18, to Wednesday, June 20

Lane closures on southbound I-5 will begin each night at 8 p.m.

Each night from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m., southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane that will exit to I-705 to SR 509, to southbound I-705 and back to southbound I-5.

Northbound I-5 exit #133 will close each night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

Thursday, June 21

Lane closures on northbound I-5 will begin at 10 p.m. Thursday.

From 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday, northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane that will exit to I-705 to SR 509 to Portland Avenue (or Port of Tacoma Road) and back to northbound I-5.

Northbound I-5 exit #133 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit #135 to SR 167 and Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, June 22

Lane closures on northbound I-5 will begin at 11 p.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, June 23. That lane will exit to I-705 to SR 509 to Portland Avenue (or Port of Tacoma Road) and back to northbound I-5.

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, June 23

Northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.



Local road closures

20th Street East between PraxAir and Pacific Highway in Fife will close each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day Monday, June 18 through Friday, June 22.

The intersection of East 26th Street and East Bay Street will close from 8 p.m. Thursday, June 21 to 5 a.m. Friday, June 22. The same intersection will close from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, June 23.

East 27th Street between Portland Avenue and Bay Street will close from 8 p.m. Thursday, June 21 to 4 a.m. Friday, June 22. The same closure will take place from 11 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 23.

Weather permitting – South Tacoma Way between South Sprague Street and Wilkeson Street will close from 11 p.m. Friday, June 22, to 7 a.m. Saturday, June 23 for a concrete pour on the new SR 16 HOV overpass.

Additional lane closures are planned each night for northbound and southbound I-5 between South 48th Street and the Puyallup River, and on eastbound and westbound SR 16 near South Tyler Street. Signed detours will be in place. Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.