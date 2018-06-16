TMP Presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

TACOMA – Tacoma Musical Playhouse (TMP) announces its sixth and final musical of the 2017-2018 season, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation that has played to over 35 million people worldwide in 13 countries. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
About the Show:
The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
July 6-29, 2018
Fridays and Saturdays: 7:30pm
Saturdays and Sundays: 2:00pm
Cast
CHERISSE MARTINELLI (Belle) is over the moon to be playing her dream role and second Disney princess after appearing as Ariel in The Little Mermaid last summer here at TMP. Cherisse has previously performed in String and Newsies (Village Theatre), and Free Boy (5th Avenue Theatre’s Adventure Musical Theatre Tour).
BRANDON HELL (Beast) is delighted to perform for the first time in a TMP production. A long-time admirer of Alan Menken’s compositions, he is excited to live the dream of being a Disney prince and work with such a beautiful score. Brandon has previously performed in The Magic Flute (Priest/Armored Man), The Merry Widow (Vicomte Cascada), and The Singing Christmas Tree: Coming Home (Billy Rogers). He holds a B.M. in Vocal Performance from PLU.
Gaston – JIMMI COOK
Maurice – JOE WOODLAND
Cogsworth – CHRIS SERFACE
Mrs. Potts – DIANE BOZZO
Lumiere – MAURO BOZZO
Chip – HOWY HOWARD
Babette – ALLYSON JACOBS-LAKE
Madame de la Grande Bouche – KAREN EARLY-EVANS
Lefou – JAKE ATWOOD
Monsieur D’Arque – CAMERON WATERS
Prologue Narrator – JOHN MUNN
Silly Girls – EMMA DELOYE, CORISSA DEVERSE & CASSANDRA DECHANT
Enchantress – KATHY KLUSKA
Young Prince – DYLAN RIVERS
Ensemble
Josh Anderman | Heather Arneson | Kennedy Arneson
Roycen Daley | Nick Fitzgerald | James Fesalbon
Brynne Geiszler | Zachary Forbes | Jill Heinecke
Joel Larson | Jennifer Niehaus-Rivers
Kiana Norman-Slack | Emily Riesser
Emily Saletan | Amelia Stiles
Corey Thompson | Felipe Varela
Chaila Wendland | Tony Williams | Julia Wyman
TMP’s Creative Team
Jon Douglas Rake (Managing Artistic Director and Choreographer)
Jeff Strvtecky (Musical Director)
John Chenault (Lighting Designer)
Dennis Kurtz (Master Carpenter)
Jocelyne?Fowler (Costume Designer)
Judy Cullen (Set Designer)
Where
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast plays at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA, 98406.
When
July 6 – July 29, 2018
Show Times
Fridays & Saturdays,?7:30pm
Saturdays & Sundays, 2:00pm
Ticket Prices
Adults $31.00
Senior (60+), Military, Students $29.00
Children (12 & under) $22.00
Groups of 10 or more $27.00
All Seating is Reserved.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at?253-565-6867, and online at??www.tmp.org.??Box office is open Tuesday through Friday,?10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.
Don’t Forget!
Behind the Curtain @TMP with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Sunday, July 1, 2018, 7:00PM | FREE Event
Prior to each TMP Mainstage production is a?FREE?90-minute preview presentation. These interactive presentations are designed to enhance the theater-going experience of audience members, whether familiar with the show or not. Attendees will be provided with an enlightening introduction into the history and impact of the story and its creators, the varied technical efforts of TMP to produce each particular show in this theater, and musical highlights presented by the cast.?This preview also serves to assist parents in educating their children about an upcoming production and the theater-going experience as a whole.
About the Tacoma Musical Playhouse
Celebrating our 24th season, Tacoma Musical Playhouse is an Award Winning non-profit arts organization, and the largest community theater in the Pacific Northwest. TMP programs are made possible, in part, by funds from ArtsFund, and the Tacoma Arts Commission. TMP is a member of the American Association of Community Theatre.
Special thanks to TMP’s season sponsors including:
- Advanced Stream Broadband Internet Access
- George & Dorothy Babare Family Foundation
- Ben B. Cheney Foundation
- The Dimmer Family Foundation
- Jason Light – Edward Jones, University Place
- The Florence B. Kilworth Foundation
- The Gottfried & Mary Fuchs Foundation
- Foundation for Tacoma Students
- Heritage Distilling Co.
- Macy’s
- The Morgan Fund of Seattle Foundation
- Pacific Office Automation
- Partners In Lakewood Rotary
Tacoma Musical Playhouse
7116 Sixth Avenue |Tacoma, Washington 98406 |253-565-6867
Leave a Reply