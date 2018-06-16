TMP Presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

TACOMA – Tacoma Musical Playhouse (TMP) announces its sixth and final musical of the 2017-2018 season, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation that has played to over 35 million people worldwide in 13 countries. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

CHERISSE MARTINELLI (Belle) is over the moon to be playing her dream role and second Disney princess after appearing as Ariel in The Little Mermaid last summer here at TMP. Cherisse has previously performed in String and Newsies (Village Theatre), and Free Boy (5th Avenue Theatre’s Adventure Musical Theatre Tour).

BRANDON HELL (Beast) is delighted to perform for the first time in a TMP production. A long-time admirer of Alan Menken’s compositions, he is excited to live the dream of being a Disney prince and work with such a beautiful score. Brandon has previously performed in The Magic Flute (Priest/Armored Man), The Merry Widow (Vicomte Cascada), and The Singing Christmas Tree: Coming Home (Billy Rogers). He holds a B.M. in Vocal Performance from PLU.

Gaston – JIMMI COOK

Maurice – JOE WOODLAND

Cogsworth – CHRIS SERFACE

Mrs. Potts – DIANE BOZZO

Lumiere – MAURO BOZZO

Chip – HOWY HOWARD

Babette – ALLYSON JACOBS-LAKE

Madame de la Grande Bouche – KAREN EARLY-EVANS

Lefou – JAKE ATWOOD

Monsieur D’Arque – CAMERON WATERS

Prologue Narrator – JOHN MUNN

Silly Girls – EMMA DELOYE, CORISSA DEVERSE & CASSANDRA DECHANT

Enchantress – KATHY KLUSKA

Young Prince – DYLAN RIVERS

Josh Anderman | Heather Arneson | Kennedy Arneson

Roycen Daley | Nick Fitzgerald | James Fesalbon

Brynne Geiszler | Zachary Forbes | Jill Heinecke

Joel Larson | Jennifer Niehaus-Rivers

Kiana Norman-Slack | Emily Riesser

Emily Saletan | Amelia Stiles

Corey Thompson | Felipe Varela

Chaila Wendland | Tony Williams | Julia Wyman

Jon Douglas Rake (Managing Artistic Director and Choreographer)

Jeff Strvtecky (Musical Director)

John Chenault (Lighting Designer)

Dennis Kurtz (Master Carpenter)

Jocelyne?Fowler (Costume Designer)

Judy Cullen (Set Designer)

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast plays at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA, 98406.

July 6 – July 29, 2018

Fridays & Saturdays,?7:30pm

Saturdays & Sundays, 2:00pm

Adults $31.00

Senior (60+), Military, Students $29.00

Children (12 & under) $22.00

Groups of 10 or more $27.00

All Seating is Reserved.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at?253-565-6867, and online at??www.tmp.org.??Box office is open Tuesday through Friday,?10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.

Behind the Curtain @TMP with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Sunday, July 1, 2018, 7:00PM | FREE Event

Prior to each TMP Mainstage production is a?FREE?90-minute preview presentation. These interactive presentations are designed to enhance the theater-going experience of audience members, whether familiar with the show or not. Attendees will be provided with an enlightening introduction into the history and impact of the story and its creators, the varied technical efforts of TMP to produce each particular show in this theater, and musical highlights presented by the cast.?This preview also serves to assist parents in educating their children about an upcoming production and the theater-going experience as a whole.

About the Tacoma Musical Playhouse

Celebrating our 24th season, Tacoma Musical Playhouse is an Award Winning non-profit arts organization, and the largest community theater in the Pacific Northwest. TMP programs are made possible, in part, by funds from ArtsFund, and the Tacoma Arts Commission. TMP is a member of the American Association of Community Theatre.

