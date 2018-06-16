Pierce County Library’s 2017 Report to the Community

Thank you for being a part of the Pierce County Library System’s efforts to spark success for Pierce County for you and your neighbors. In 2017 the Library System conducted many important programs that connected and strengthened communities, helped hundreds of thousands of people enjoy their free time and reduce their stress, fostered growth and curiosity, and prepared children to enter kindergarten ready to learn.

Please check out our 2017 Annual Report to the Community online at annualreport.pcls.us.

In 2017 people made 5.6 million visits to Pierce County Libraries and checked out 6.6 million books, e-books, and other items!

As we move through 2018, we continue to provide valued library services while having deliberate conversations with residents about managing our budget deficit for nearly 10 years. The deficit stems from costs to operate the Library being higher than revenues.

Thank you for your continued trust and support to help Pierce County Library be your community’s choice for learning, enjoyment, and community!