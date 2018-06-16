Overnight ramp and lane closures continue on southbound I-5 in DuPont

Submitted by WSDOT

DUPONT – If the weather cooperates, contractor crews working on the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project will finish striping southbound Interstate 5 to its final configuration between Center Drive and Mounts Road early next week.

Once complete, drivers who use the Center Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will merge left twice as they proceed to southbound I-5.

Lane and ramp closures

Monday, June 18

• Single-lane closures will start at 7 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 10 p.m. The Center Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close at 10 p.m. All lanes and ramps will reopen by 6 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, June 19

• Single-lane closures will start at 8 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 10 p.m. Ramp closures will begin at 10 p.m. All lanes and the ramp will reopen by 6 a.m. the following day.

Adding a lane to this section of southbound I-5 is part of the I-5 Mounts Road to Thorne Lane Corridor Improvements project, which adds capacity to the freeway.

More information about the striping changes to southbound I-5 can be found on the WSDOT Blog. Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.