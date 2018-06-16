Citywide road striping in Lakewood

The city has contracted with Pierce County to restripe almost all of the city’s public roadways, with the exception of roads currently under construction.

Pierce County will also replace existing roadway markings and reflective raised pavement markets at various locations around the city.

Work is estimated to begin around July 5, or potentially earlier if resources are available. To ensure the longevity of the markings, and to prevent them from being disrupted, the city strongly encourages all drivers to obey signs and please do not drive across the fresh paint/markings.