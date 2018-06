Submitted by Howard Lee

To help keep the 5th annual Teddy Bear Picnic the totally free civic event the it is, the producer Dance Theatre NW (a 501c3 non profit corporation) will hold a flapjack fundraiser at the UP Applebee’s Saturday, June 16th, 8-10am, $10 pp. It’s a great breakfast, pancakes, sausage/bacon, and beverage, which helps fund a great UP civic event, the Teddy Bear Picnic. See you on Saturday!