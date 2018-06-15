Nationally Recognized Summer STEM Program Coming to Tacoma-area location

Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to the Tacoma-area.

Using hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning; builds resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourages entrepreneurship ? in a fun and engaging environment.

These hands-on activities include:

Optibot?: Campers will launch into the future with their own Optibot ? a small self-driving robot that senses changes in light.

Robotic Pet Vet?: Throughout this module, campers nurse their robotic puppy back to health and design and build dog parks as they hammer out ideas for the best park attraction.

Mod My Mini Mansion?: Campers will dream up and design their very own futuristic smart home filled with gadgets, LEDs, technology and innovations!

Stick To It?: Campers will invent something new every day as they explore what it is like to be a physicist, engineer and entrepreneur. Young innovators will invent, make and craft solutions to real-world challenges by building their own prototypes and discovering that anything is possible.

WHERE: Lowell Elementary

WHEN: the week of June 25 – June 29, 2018

LINKS: For additional information or to find a camp near you, visit: Camp Invention

Learn more about this year?s all-new curriculum.

About Camp Invention:

Camp Invention is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of invention. Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum inspired by some of the world’s greatest inventors. Since 1990, our education programs have served more than 1.3 million children, and 125,000 teachers and Leadership Interns.