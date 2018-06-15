McKinley Way / D Street girder setting brings overnight I-5 lane closures in Tacoma

Submitted by WSDOT.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project have five nights of full closures of northbound and southbound Interstate 5 planned beginning June 18.

The closures are necessary so crews can set 18 bridge girders for the new McKinley Way / D Street overpass. During the first three nights of closures, crews will set girders over southbound I-5. Two nights of closures will follow in the northbound direction for the same activity.

Monday, June 18, to Wednesday, June 20

Lane closures on southbound I-5 will begin each night at 8 p.m.

Each night from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m., southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane that will exit to I-705 to SR 509, to southbound I-705 and back to southbound I-5.

Thursday, June 21

Lane closures on northbound I-5 will begin at 10 p.m. Thursday.

From 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday, northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane that will exit to I-705 to SR 509 to Portland Avenue (or Port of Tacoma Road) and back to northbound I-5.

Friday, June 22

Lane closures on northbound I-5 will begin at 11 p.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, June 23. That lane will exit to I-705 to SR 509 to Portland Avenue (or Port of Tacoma Road) and back to northbound I-5.

Drivers are advised to give themselves extra time to reach their destinations. Signed detours will be provided. In the event of high winds, the girder work and concurrent closures could be rescheduled.



Additional lane and ramp closures associated with the Tacoma/Pierce County HOV construction are available online at www.tacomatraffic.com.

Real-time traffic information is available on smartphones with the WSDOT traffic app and by viewing Pierce County highway construction and maintenance available on the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.