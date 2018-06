Fircrest native Maizy Medley has graduated from The King’s College in May of the 2017-2018 academic year. Maizy, an alum of Tacoma’s Bellarmine Preparatory School, graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration.

The King’s College is a Christian liberal arts college in New York City’s Financial District. Through the truths of Christianity and great works in politics, philosophy, and economics, King’s seeks to educate the next generation of leaders for America and the world.