Fort Steilacoom Park road paving update June 15, 2018

The road into Fort Steilacoom Park was paved this week and work is almost done. However while the final items are finished the road remains closed.

The public is asked to please obey all road closure signs and please do not remove the barricades to access the park. Driving on the road could cause damage and will delay our ability to open the road.

The road still needs to be striped, curbs added, signs added, islands paved and the gates added. This is expected to happen in the next two weeks.

Park users should still use the Angle Lane temporary lot and access point to reach the park until the road reopens. Please obey all signage and reduced speed limits when accessing the park.

Access to the parking lot near the baseball fields is now open, so please use that to access the sports fields, restroom and walking trails. Thank you for your patience.