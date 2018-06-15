Congratulations to TCC’s Class of 2018

We’re so proud of all our graduates! Here are a few special things happening at Commencement Saturday:

We’re awarding 4 Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) Degrees.

Congratulations to the first graduating class of the Health Information Management BAS program! These graduates are the first to obtain a Bachelor degree from Tacoma Community College. Find out more about the HIM BAS and the Community Health BAS.

We’re awarding 5 Associate of Music Degrees.

Congratulations to the first graduates of TCC’s new Associate of Music Degree! All five grads are transferring in to local music programs with junior standing – four are off to Pacific Lutheran University, and one to the University of Puget Sound.

We’re celebrating our oldest graduate, who is 85 years old, and our youngest, who is 17.

More stats about TCC’s 2018 Commencement:

4 Bachelor Degrees

1304 Associate Degrees

632 Certificates

220 High School Diplomas

We hope to see you at the 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. ceremony in the Building 20 gym tomorrow! Questions about Commencement? Find answers.