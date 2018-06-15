Bates Technical College student wins City Club of Tacoma leadership award

TACOMA, Wash. – Bates Technical College student Sophia Tran received the Dennis Seinfeld Emerging Leader award at a City Club of Tacoma dinner meeting on June 6.

The annual award recognizes an individual who demonstrates the qualities and values of leadership, but is not yet recognized as an established leader in the community. Tran, a student in the college’s Computer Networking Systems Technician program, demonstrated her leadership skills as an active member of the community and Associated Student Government.

Manager of Student Activities Juliette Kern wrote in her nomination form that Tran is an “exemplary student, passionate leader, eager to step up for her community, and is not afraid to tell her story. She is highly intelligent, and goes above and beyond in terms of what is expected.”

A single mother and a full-time student, Tran joined a college council in an effort to advocate for her fellow students when she saw a need in her classroom that was affecting her peers. “The council created a taskforce to address the need, and Sophia volunteered to co-lead the taskforce,” said Kern.

In addition to exercising her leadership skills at college, the 4.0 GPA student has a long list of volunteer activities. Tran volunteered at the YMCA; served as president of her high school DECA chapter and of the Bremerton Junior High Multicultural Club; participated in a planning committee for a human rights rally; initiated a community newsletter; and volunteered at the non-profit organization Washington Very Special Arts, which provides arts and education opportunities for people with disabilities.

Tran will add the City Club of Tacoma award to her collection, which includes the US President’s Education Award for Academic Excellence, the City of Bremerton’s Student of the Month award, and a Project Hope Boys and Girls Club award. She was a nominee for the Northwest Asian Weekly’s Diversity Makes a Difference award.

The Dennis Seinfeld Emerging Leader award originated in memory of the late civic-minded Tacoma attorney, who was a founding City Club of Tacoma member and the club’s second president.

To learn more about City Club of Tacoma, go to www.cityclubtacoma.org. To learn more about Bates Technical College, go to www.bates.ctc.edu, or call 253.680.7000.