Annie Wright Students Launch Tiny House for Homeless Community

Submitted by Annie Wright Schools

The new Annie Wright Upper School for Boys completed a six-month project to build a tiny house for a homeless community in Seattle last week. Thehouse traveled by flat-bed truck to Nickelsville Georgetown Tiny House Village on Wednesday, June 13.

This design build experience is part of the students’ Architecture, Design & Government class. “This project uses our community as a compass and encourages students to purpose themselves to undertake challenges and deliver something that impacts another person,” said Joe Romano, their teacher.

Students expressed their enthusiasm for learning hands-on skills and for working toward a goal with implications beyond the classroom. “I am excited to be able to work in the design process for a project with tangible results,” said ninth grader Nelson Athow.

The non-profit Sawhorse Revolution provided sponsorship and initial design advice. Several local construction supply companies donated materials.

The boys began by studying the factors that lead to homelessness and elements of the homeless experience before traveling to Nickelsville Georgetown Tiny House Village on South Myrtle Street in Seattle to learn about the community and gain some understanding of needs and best practices. Next the boys studied elements of built tiny homes, and then, incorporating all of their research, created their design. In February, the boys took their architectural drawings to Mithun in Seattle to be critiqued by professional architects. Building began in March, supervised by Romano along with two community volunteers, contractor Tyler Kolbo and retired Boeing employee Karl Stromvall.

Along with five hours per week of class time, the boys had five additional six-hour build days. A typical build day involved goal-setting and then dividing into groups to work on particular elements such as walls, windows, roofing and siding. Romano, Kolbo and Stromvall taught the necessary skills on site, and along the way the students learned how to use a range of tools from measuring tapes to nail guns to blow torches.

The process had its challenges and surprises. One student got temporarily stuck to the roofing material while working on the roof. Another morning the school security team found a homeless person actually sleeping in the partially finished tiny house in the school parking lot. There were many highlights as well, including experiencing the changing of the seasons while working long hours outside and watching the structure develop into a home. The roof crew regularly burst into song.

“In building, the boys had the opportunity to slow down and think about their actions,” said Romano. “We like to say ‘measure twice, cut once.’ That might be a good life lesson for boys.”

Visit www.aw.org/tinyhouse for further information, photos and a short video.