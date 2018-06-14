Sue’s Tech Kitchen coming to Tacoma

Conceptualized by entrepreneur, producer, and author Randi Zuckerberg and designed by a team of tech, entertainment, and education veterans, SUE’S TECH KITCHEN is a STEM adventure for the mouth and mind that empowers kids to engage with tomorrow’s tech and revolutionizes family dining in the process.

This national tour is bringing guests around the country a sneak peek of the treats and technologies under development in Sue’s kitchen. Visitors of all ages can enjoy 3D printed s’mores, robots controlled by candy, edible chemistry experiments, treat-delivering drones, and much more! Tickets: Youth +: $7; Adults: $15; VIP Event Launch Party (August 23): $50. To purchase, call 253-591-5894 or visit broadwaycenter.org.