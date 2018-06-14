Stuart Earley named CEO of The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County

Following an extensive search, the Board of Directors of The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (THS) is proud to announce Mr. Stuart Earley as the new CEO beginning June 18th. Mr. Earley is an exceptionally talented and renowned animal welfare leader, who is eager to address the extraordinary opportunities and exciting challenges of this 130-year-old organization.

Mr. Earley has achieved significant results in rescuing and rehoming animals for more than 20 years and is recognized as a leader/shaper among peer organizations throughout the UK. He has a shining record of advancing animal welfare, which has been documented by major international and established trade media such as BBC News, The Herald, The Independent, and more. “The Board of Directors is excited to partner with Mr. Earley as we articulate and refine our strategic direction for programming and future accomplishments” Amanda Loewen, Board President.

Prior to taking the leadership position with THS, Mr. Earley served the (SSPCA) for 13 years, improving operational performance over 150%, raising more money than the previous 167 years the charity existed and led 360 staff operating from 14 shelters with a fleet of over 140 animal ambulances. “Stuart was an exceptional candidate, head and shoulders above the rest. With Stuarts skills and talent in organizational structure, financial sustainability, passion for animals and broad vision, he made our organization a success story”. Alistair Lawrie, SSPCA Board Chairman.

This moment of opportunity in The Humane Society’s history requires an inspirational leader with an exceptional combination of qualities, skills and experiences; a passion and commitment for building capacity; a sophisticated understanding of executive leadership in an organization with a long legacy and Labor Union; and proven success in achieving big, measurable goals contributing to continuous improvement, financial growth and new facilities. “Based on Mr. Earley’s animal welfare knowledge, experience and accomplishments, he was an extraordinary candidate for the CEO position, a clear choice in the interview process and will make an amazing impact on the organization.” K C Gauldine, Interim CEO.

Mr. Stuart Earley has the experience needed to move the organization into its next phase of development. Leadership for an animal welfare non-profit is particularly critical. The organization has considerable day-to-day expenses and an immediate need for efficient and effective business operations. Effective leadership can elevate the entire outlook of animal welfare in a region and thus ignite national policy developments. Mr. Earley brings with him a wealth of knowledge in transforming national animal welfare policy from a country with a record of outstanding animal welfare policies regarding issues of animal care and protection – the U.K. is ranked A by the World Animal Protection organization. There are only four countries with an A rank (U.K., Austria, Switzerland and New Zealand).

Mr. Earley qualifications surpassed the Board of Directors seemingly impossible requirements:

Winning the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organizations (SCVO) Charity of the Year award and People’s Choice Award for Best Charity in 2013 for the SSPCA

Initiating pioneering research on the impact of various forms of music on dogs in kennels in partnership with Glasgow University which is now being rolled out across rehoming centers.

His exceptional financial track record of developing funding, programs and services garnered hundreds of notices in trade and national UK media including the BBC.

Mr. Earley is a recognized leader/shaper among peer organizations, playing critical roles in many national government bodies deciding the strategic direction for animal health and welfare including chairing the Scottish Government Animal Welfare Strategy Group.

Appointed by Scottish Government Ministers to sit on the Scottish Government Animal Health and Welfare policy steering committee and to chair the Animal Welfare Group.

Freeman of the City of London, Liveryman, Fellow of the Institute of Directors, Bedfordshire business Excellence Award are among Mr. Earley’s decorations.

As one of the best CEOs for animal welfare with delivered results, Mr. Earley was the highest paid CEO for animal welfare non-profits throughout the U.K. and deserving of his remuneration considering his significant expansion of the SSPCA and resolution of SSPCA’s multi-million pension liability. “Stuart was appointed on a relatively low salary with achievement benchmarks set by the Board for bonuses. He over achieved every benchmark, so his salary kept growing every year. Stuart was an amazing contributor to the success of the SSPCA.” Harry Smith, SSPCA Board Treasurer.

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County Executive Search Committee set a salary range for the CEO position prior to posting the position and did not include additional bonuses. Mr. Earley’s salary will be $175,000 plus benefits. This salary is within norms for the region, the position, and the size of the organization. “The Society feels fortunate to have found such an experienced and well-regarded leader in animal welfare who was within the salary range originally designated for this position.” Amanda Loewen, Board President.

Prior to transforming SSPCA as CEO, Mr. Earley achieved major turnarounds with Deep Sea Leisure aquarium in England and Scotland on the brink of insolvency, as well as Whipsnade Wild Animal Park with a 25-year history of financial loss. The Humane Society is committed to pursuing big goals that require bold, creative strategies. We are determined to become a National leader in the Animal Welfare movement serving as a catalyst for leadership and innovation. Great Britain is a leader in the field of animal shelters, and The Humane Society wants to take advantage of these standards of practice to build a world class organization.

Working collaboratively with the Board of Directors, Mr. Earley will develop and articulate a shared vision, a community-informed strategy, and a programmatic, advocacy and policy agenda, that incorporates and reflects the Society’s vision. Community meetings are planned for Mr. Earley to hear from the community on what will bring our values, vision and goals to life. Listening and engaging with Local, State, Regional and National community leaders in meaningful ways to prioritize, design and support collective effective solutions-based approaches for the advancement of animal welfare is a top priority.

Mr. Earley’s exceptional financial track record of developing funding, programs and services garnered hundreds and possibly thousands of notices in trade and national UK media including the BBC. During his interview process, he described himself as a “strategic opportunist”. Harry Smith, SSPCA Board Treasurer stated – “Stuart is one of the best strategists I have ever met. He is in the top 5 CEO’s I’ve ever worked with.”