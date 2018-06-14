Steilacoom Students Rank Nationally in National Spanish Exam

Steilacoom High School students ranked nationally in the National Spanish Exam, administered by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese. Students who ranked nationally were recognized for their Honorable Mention, Bronze, Silver, or Gold performances on this national exam.

The National Spanish Examinations are standards-based assessments which evaluate both content and performance over various levels of secondary instruction.

Steilacoom High Schools students who ranked nationally are:

Honorable Mention recipients in Spanish 2 – Franco Begonia, Sean Craine, Lindzie-Noelani Credo, Payson Danielson, Louise Gado, Isabella Harris, Alaina LeCompte, Aaron Mitchell, Joshua Reyes, Rosa Rosales, Connor Shoup; Spanish 3 – Connor Beane, Andrew Cherry, Miranda Corey, Ruben Gabriel, Leila-Rizelle Gonzalez, Serenity Hammons, Samuel Klingbeil, Cassandra Locke, Janae Long, Inayah Raheem, Sydney Sherwood and Spanish 4 – Noah Burlingame, Virginia Davidson, Victoria Shepard, Rose Williamson, and Yamile Gonzalez.

Bronze Medal Recipients are Spanish 2 – Allison Stevens and Spanish 3 – Halley Sherwood

Silver Medalists are Spanish 3 – Michaela Stabnow and Spanish 4 – Olivia Woo

Gold Medalist in Spanish 2 is Jace Snedecor

All are students of Ms. Loriann Williams.