Pre-Purchase Inspections Can Save You Thousands

A couple of years ago I was looking for a good used car. I stopped in at a reputable car lot in South Tacoma. Over the years I’ve bought both new and used cars on South Tacoma Way. South Tacoma Way is like my “hood.” It stretches from Tacoma to Lakewood and offers THOUSANDS of automobiles for sale. I wasn’t looking for a particular make or model . . . just looking. A beautiful little silver Volvo S60 caught my eye. Once I sat in it and drove it I was hooked. Although a small car, my six foot frame was comfortable in it. Leather seats, sun roof, Turbo, and handled like a dream . . . almost. When turning corners there a a horrible rubbing sound.

I set up an appointment to have it checked out. That next Saturday I took the S60 to a repair shop and talked to my buddy, Bill Nelson, owner of All Transmissions and Automotive. They perform pre-purchase inspections there. A few hours later I was handed a list of needed repairs totaling almost $2000, which pretty much matched the price of the car itself. Being a Volvo, it might have worked out well for me, but I decided against the purchase. I paid for the inspection and saved myself a couple thousand.

I’ve been taking my cars to All Transmissions for nearly twenty years. Bill worked there years ago, but left when his wife, a U.S. Army soldier was transferred. When they came back to our area two years ago, they purchased All Transmissions. Their pre-purchase inspections are popular. Bill Nelson says, “Our well-trained and ASE certified mechanics are experts at both detecting problems and at making repairs. We have the latest technology. This aids our competent staff in making those accurate and complete repairs.” I thought I let everyone know about their service, but I guess I was wrong.

Almost a month ago I saw an image of one of my granddaughters on Facebook with her new, used, VW Beetle. She was able to quit driving her old beater and step up. However, that didn’t last long. I just found out that her Beetle is in a repair shop . . . in need of a transmission replacement. That problem would most certainly have been found with a pre-purchase inspection. She’s back to driving her beater. On the good news front, my wife is driving a white Volvo S60, serviced by All Transmissions.

All Transmissions isn't the only repair shop to offer a pre-purchase inspection of course, but I like their thoroughness. Inspection reports are part of real estate purchases and since automobiles are the second largest purchase most American families make after a home purchase, it only makes sense to have a used car inspected.

I’ve given cars to our children and grandchildren, and helped with some repairs as well. I guess I’ll just have to get the information out about pre-purchase inspections to the latest generation.