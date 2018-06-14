Duck Daze Amazes

The sun and crowds came out for the 18th Annual Duck Daze festivities in University Place on June 2.

Nearly 700 people walked in the parade, sporting a variety of “ducky” attire and inventive floats. The day’s festivities included superheroes and princesses, balloon artists, face painting and lots and lots of fun food, from kettle corn and sno-cones to hot dogs—lots of hot dogs.

West Pierce Fire and Rescue Station 31 personnel served up 1,500 hot dogs during their Open House, which also featured a watermelon-eating contest. But it wasn’t all fun and games, as the staff were busy with bike helmet and life jacket fittings. They also shared lots of important information on smoke alarms, disaster preparedness and fire safety information.

Another big draw throughout the day was the UPTown Cruisin’ Association and American Legion Post 138 Car Show. This year there were 119 cars on display, with the “Best of Show” award, sponsored by Team Insurance, going to Dale Porterfield for his 1948 Buick. The “Harold E. Le May Hobbyist Award,” sponsored by LeMay PCR, went to Midnite Cruzers Olympia. Proceeds from the car show will enable UPTown Cruisin’ Association to donate an estimated $6,000 to local non-profit organizations.

“The City tradition continues!” shared Mayor Kent Keel. “Another great day of fun was had by those in attendance. Thanks to everyone who worked to make Duck Daze great—those of us who live here and participate appreciate it!”

View the entire Duck Daze Photo Album.