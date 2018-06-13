Puyallup Native Earns Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine

James “J.T.” Layson, D.O., of Puyallup, Washington, has completed the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) degree at the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine (AZCOM) of Midwestern University. An official graduation ceremony and conferring of degrees took place on the Midwestern University campus in Glendale, Arizona, on May 31st.

Dr. Layson is the son of Puyallup residents Tom and Shari Layson. He graduated from Cascade Christian in 2009, and earned a B.A. in Biology from Carroll College in 2013.

While at Midwestern, he served as Vice-President for the Orthopedics club and was a member of the honors society Sigma Sigma Phi. After graduation from Midwestern, he plans to complete an Orthopedic Surgery residency outside of Detroit, Michigan.

The osteopathic medical profession employs a patient-centered, holistic approach to health care, with an emphasis on primary care and preventive medicine. Osteopathic physicians (D.O.s) enjoy the same rights and privileges as allopathic physicians (M.D.s) and possess an additional skill to treat patients: osteopathic manipulative medicine (OMM). By combining OMM with traditional medical approaches, D.O.s provide patients with the most comprehensive care available today.