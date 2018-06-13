Pierce County Democrats endorse Melanie Morgan for State Rep.

Tacoma – Monday, the Pierce County Democrats voted overwhelmingly to endorse Melanie Morgan in her bid to unseat Rep. David Sawyer. Director Melanie Morgan had this to say about earning the endorsement of the Pierce County Democrats:

“I am so grateful to the Pierce County Democrats for seeing to fit to endorse my candidacy. Their endorsement means the world to me, and I can’t thank them enough for all their support. With their support, I am confident that our campaign will restore trust, accountability, and integrity to the office. I look forward to working with the Pierce County Democrats over the coming weeks to share our message with the voters of the 29th Legislative District and begin a new era of leadership.”

In addition to the endorsement of the Pierce County Democrats, Melanie Morgan also announced the endorsements of House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, State Representative Zack Hudgins, State Representative Laurie Dolan, State Representative Beth Doglio, State Representative Sherry Appleton, State Representative Mike Chapman, State Representative Jake Fey, State Representative Christine Kilduff, State Representative Cindy Ryu, State Representative Mia Gregerson, State Representative Tana Senn, State Representative Judy Clibborn, State Representative Nicole Macri, and State Representative Sharon Wylie.