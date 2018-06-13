Pierce College Athletics Director Duncan Stevenson recognized by South Sound Sports Commission

For the past three decades, Pierce College Director of Athletics Duncan Stevenson has worked tirelessly to develop a strong program featuring talented athletes and dedicated coaches. This year, thanks to his involvement in the local sports community and the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) as a whole, Stevenson has been named an Ambassador through the Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission.

“This recognition speaks to the fact that as a department and college, we are reaching out and moving beyond our own borders, which is a great thing,” he said.

For the past four years, Pierce College has operated as the host school for the NWAC Volleyball Championship Tournament, which has been held in the Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center.

The four-day double-elimination tournament is produced in partnership with the Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission and NWAC, and is one of the biggest events of the year Stevenson and his team organizes. “It’s quite an honor to be given this kind of responsibility to hold a tournament on this level at an off-campus venue,” Stevenson said.

After hosting the tournament for the past four years, Stevenson said, his team receives tremendous accolades from coaches throughout the league. Pierce College is in its fourth year of a six-year hosting commitment, with a request from the league to continue hosting for another three years.

Stevenson also serves as the NWAC Chairperson for the Executive Board, which is comprised of two members from each of the conference’s four regions. “We oversee the policymaking and implementation of the conference as a whole, and being involved at this level has been really rewarding,” he said. “We’re very blessed at Pierce College to have a staff that is so dedicated to students, the college and its mission. They demonstrate this dedication in their work every single day.”

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.