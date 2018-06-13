Congratulations to Pierce County Library System card design contest winners

TACOMA – Congratulations to Jasmyn Uribe of Harbor Heights Elementary and Denae Folen of Goodman Middle School, both Gig Harbor residents, for their winning designs in Pierce County Library System’s Card Design Contest. The public cast nearly 18,000 votes to select the winning designs. People may view the winning artwork online at cardcontest.pcls.us.

“Designing a library card that will be used by thousands of people is a pretty big deal – and talented students from across the county were up for the challenge,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Thank you to the nearly 18,000 votes cast for all of the creative entries, and congratulations to Jasmyn and Denae!”

Nearly 900 students living or attending school in Pierce County submitted original designs in the free contest. Professional artists reviewed entries and selected eight finalists for two age groups: elementary and middle school/high school.

For perspective of just how many people may soon be carrying library cards designed by Uribe or Folen, nearly 323,000 people have active Pierce County Library cards. Active cards means that the card holder or someone in their family has used the card in the past two years. Last year the Library issued 57,000 new cards.

Starting this fall people may choose from these two new student-designed cards.

With a free Pierce County Library card people have access to 1.5 million books, e-books, audiobooks, movies and other materials, use of library computers, and reserving public meeting rooms.