Seattle-based communicator and civil rights activist Sharon Maeda will be the Tacoma Community College 2018 Commencement Speaker. Over her decades-long career in television and radio, Maeda has worked to amplify the voices of people typically excluded from traditional media. She recently returned from retirement to build a new low power community radio station, KVRU 105.7 in Seattle’s Rainier Valley. Find out more about TCC’s June 16, 2018 Commencement.