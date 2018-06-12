Learning, enjoyment and prizes await summer readers at Pierce County Library

TACOMA – What could be better than laying in the grass reading a book in the warm summer sun? Earning prizes for that reading through the Pierce County Library System’s Summer Reading program! Pierce County Library encourages readers of all ages to enjoy time reading from June 23 to Sept. 2, and earn reading rewards.

Prizes will be given for 5, 10 and 15 hours of reading and include books people can keep as well as tickets to local events such as Point Defiance Zoo, Northwest Trek and the Tacoma Rainiers, while supplies last. Also, just for signing up for the Summer Reading program, Pierce County Library staff will give participants two complimentary tickets to a Seattle Storm home game, while supplies last.

“Reading is a fun way to spend the summer, and it is very important for learning. I’m ready with a stack of books waiting by my deck chair,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Reading helps young children develop language skills, while school aged kids avoid the summer slide that can hinder their continued learning. Our Summer Reading program is about sparking support and excitement for all ages to keep reading and learning.”

According to the Collaborative Summer Library Program, children who participated in their public library’s summer reading program scored higher on standardized tests and assessment tests at the beginning of the school year than those who did not participate. By the end of third grade, children who participated in summer reading programs also have better reading scores than those who did not participate. The Collaborative Summer Library Program is a nonprofit, charitable organization that supports literacy, education and science through summer reading events in public libraries across the United States.

Upcoming events:

READ-A-THON SUMMER READING KICK-OFF, at all Pierce County Libraries, Saturday, June 23

Participants can start their summer reading by joining the Pierce County Library’s Read-a-thon. During the Read-a-Thon, adults and children may read, enjoy a story time, act in a readers’ theater, and have fun with other activities in their library. For every hour read, readers earn books for their library.

Summer Lunch Program

Free lunch at the Parkland/Spanaway and Summit Pierce County Libraries, Monday through Friday, June 25 to Aug. 17. Up to age 18. Franklin Pierce Schools, Bethel School District and Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction sponsor the free lunch program.

Highlights of some of the events for kids:

Idea Hatch: Fiddler in the Forest

This shadow puppet show about a fiddler and curious animals in a magic forest begins with live fiddling. After the show children will make their own shadow puppets and participate in a simple show. All ages.

Saturday, July 7, from 10:30 to 1:30 a.m., at Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Dr. N. W.

Thursday, July 12, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Orting Pierce County Library, 202 Washington

Ave. S.

Tuesday, July 24, from 3 to 4 p.m. at DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Dr.

Dig In! Mini Burke Museum

Examine real fossils, rocks and minerals, as well as cast replicas of dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals and plants. Unearth fossils in the fossil dig pits, learn about the work of paleontologists and geologists, and imagine the amazing life that once inhabited the planet. Saturday, July 21, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Highlights of some of the events for teenagers:

Instrument Petting Zoo: Rain City Rock Camp

Ever wondered what it would feel like to ROCK? Come find out at this hands-on collaboration with Rain City Rock Camp! Try out an electric guitar, a bass guitar or the drums. Talk to an expert about what it takes to learn an instrument or start a band and tap into some great music resources around the Puget Sound area.

Saturday, June 23, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W. and from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Become a YouTuber

Find an audience, create a personal style, make videos, and incorporate film-making techniques into a YouTube channel. Registration is required.

Every Wednesday from June 20 to July 25 (no class July 4), from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Monday, July 9, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Sound FX – Foley

Learn about the creation of sound effects for movies, TV, video games, theater and radio. Go behind the scenes and create sound effects for a movie. Ages 12 to 18.

Thursday, June 28, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Teen Late Night Library Takeover

Give summer a proper send-off by taking over the library after hours. Hang out and rock out with music, games, food and more activities.

Friday, Aug. 17, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Highlights of some of the events for adults:

Downsizing and Right-Sizing

The idea of having to downsize the contents of a larger home into a smaller home can be overwhelming. As difficult as this process may be, the end result can be wonderful if done in a systematic and purposeful way. Get tips to downsize and right-size with greater ease.

Tuesday, July 10, from 6 to 7 p.m., at Bonney Lake Pierce County Library, 18501 90th St. E.

Nancy Pearl

Join America’s librarian Nancy Pearl and learn about some of her favorite books. Nancy is a best-selling author, librarian, literary critic, as well as a radio and television personality, and first and foremost, she is a reader and has promoted reading as one of the most beneficial and joyful part of life. If the library world has a rock star—Nancy Pearl is it.

Tuesday, July 17, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Thursday, July 26, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Additional Summer Reading activities this summer include author events, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, math plus art and design) classes, story times, music, visits from the Library’s partners at Tacoma Metro Parks and Pacific Science Center and more.

For people in adult care facilities, who are homebound, in child care, or children in low-income neighborhoods, Pierce County Library will take Summer Reading on the road with books, movies and audiobooks, as well as programs and opportunities to earn prizes.

Generous contributions from BNSF Railway, Gordon Thomas Honeywell, Gray Lumber Company, Korsmo Construction, Pediatrics Northwest, P.S., Puget Sound Orthopedics, WGW Development/Wayne’s Roofing, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, Walmart Puyallup and Tacoma and the Pierce County Library Foundation help support Summer Reading.