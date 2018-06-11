Letter: Pierce County Apple Choices

Submitted by Chuck Polance, Longtime Lakewood Resident

What is the BEST apple for Pierce County? First, let me ask: What do YOU want in an apple…

a locally developed variety? CHEHALIS or CRITERION!

a variety immune/resistant to scab? Try SPARTAN or PRIMA!

a cultivar that you can eat in August? How about YELLOW TRANSPARENT, LODI or WILLIAM’S PRIDE!

a tart tasting selection? ELSTAR or IDARED!

a very large apple (1lb+)? BUCKLEY GIANT or WOLF RIVER!

a quality fruit but ugly russet skin as a tradeoff? HUDSON’S GOLDEN GEM!

a reliable crop regardless of the pollinating conditions? AKANE!

an apple sauce and pie favorite? YELLOW TRANSPARENT or KING!

a small size, scab immune and is good storing? LIBERTY!

a tasty cider fruiter? SPITZENBERG, WINE SAP or QUEEN COX!

a dark purple to almost black heirloom? ARKANSAS BLACK!

a snow white gem with porcelain-like skin? LUBSK QUEEN!

a keeper until May? MELROSE, MUTSU. or ENTERPRISE!

a… -a… -a… There are hundreds of apple choices available to Pierce County to grow, buy or eat. Each has some unique qualities. The reason why the “bad” ones are still around is that SOME apple lovers selected them as THE BEST!?!

So, now with informed choice, what is YOUR favorite apple?