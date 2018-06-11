JBLM late-night demolitions training June 12-15

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day, evening and late-night demolitions training Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 6:30 a.m. through Friday, June 15, 2018, 8 p.m. using Demolitions.

The 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion is scheduled to conduct training with demolitions. Training will occur during the day, evening and late night hours. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. through 8 p.m. Friday.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.