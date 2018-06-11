Submitted by Bob McCluskey

Don’t miss out on the next ‘Every Day Street-Wise Self Defense Seminar’ going on Friday (June 15, 2018) evening in University Place. Learn to better defend yourself, your friends and family in the case of an attack.

Build self-confidence and awareness with easy to learn techniques that you will remember for the rest of your life.

It is open to anyone 18 and over regardless of your physical condition or past training. It is safe and it’s enjoyable! Cost is $30. The seminar takes place at the City Lights Church (5007 67th Ave W, University Place). Contact Bob McClusky (253-678-1420) for more information.