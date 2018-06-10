2018 Lakewood Farmers Market is open

Farmers Market season kicked off this week with our opening day. A buzz was in the air as visitors strolled the plaza in front of City Hall, checking out our many vendors and enjoying the upbeat entertainment from the America’s First Corps Band.

Fresh produce was practically spilling off the shelves of many of our local farmers who were there to sell their fresh-picked items including apples, cherries, apricots, lettuce, radishes, potatoes, broccoli, cabbage, asparagus, onions and organic strawberries.

Colorful bouquets caught the eye of many passersby who stopped to purchase the blooms. The peonies were especially beautiful!

Those looking to find a unique gift weren’t disappointed. New vendor HoJo Pottery offers a husband-wife duo who are selling their porcelain artistry, and peppered throughout the market were beautiful one-of-a-kind handmade jewelry items. Also new this year is La La Beans, who focuses on children’s designs and has everything a new mom, or mom-to-be, needs.

With numerous food options, the market is a great place to stop for lunch. Josefina’s Burrito Boy food truck is back this year, along with Lumpia World. For those with a sweet tooth you won’t want to miss Bliss Small Batch Creamery or JoeFroyo, which have your ice cream cravings covered.

Make sure to mark your calendar: every Tuesday in Towne Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., to join us for this great community event.

To see more photos from opening day visit the city’s Facebook page

See the full list of market vendors here.