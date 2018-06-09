Striping brings changes to southbound I-5 in DuPont

Submitted by WSDOT

DUPONT – If the weather cooperates, travelers who use the Center Drive on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 will soon see a change in how they merge onto the highway.

As early as next week, contractor crews working on the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project will stripe southbound Interstate 5 to its final configuration of four lanes from the Center Drive overpass, with the lanes tapering to three near Mounts Road. Drivers who use the Center Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will merge left twice as they proceed to southbound I-5.

This work will require a series of overnight lane and ramp closures on southbound I-5 between Center Drive and Mounts Road.

Crews will begin their work near the Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 and continue their way north towards the Center Drive overpass. Each night will involve a different section of southbound I-5 and associated ramps. Rain could reschedule the work.

Lane and ramp closures

Monday, June 11

Single-lane closures will start at 7 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 10 p.m. The Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close at 10 p.m. All lanes and ramps will reopen by 6 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, June 12

Single-lane closures will start at 8 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 10 p.m. The southbound I-5 exit to Mounts Road will close at 10 p.m. All lanes and the ramp will reopen by 6 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, June 13

Single-lane closures will start at 8 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 10 p.m. The southbound I-5 exit to Mounts Road and the Center Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close at 10 p.m. All lanes and ramps will reopen by 6 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, June 14

Single-lane closures will begin at 9 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. The Center Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close 11 p.m. All lanes and the ramp will reopen by 6 a.m. the following day.

Friday, June 15

Single-lane closures will begin at 9 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. The southbound I-5 exit to Center Drive will close at 11 p.m. All lanes and the ramp will reopen by 9 a.m. Saturday.

Adding a lane to this section of southbound I-5 is part of the I-5 Mounts Road to Thorne Lane Corridor Improvements project, which adds capacity to the freeway.

More information about the striping changes to southbound I-5 can be found on the WSDOT Blog. Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.