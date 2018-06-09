Steilacoom Town Administrator June 8 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – June 19, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – June 11, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – June 27, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – July 5, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Noncompliance Notices:

One (1) Notice of Noncompliance letter was sent to a resident this week for a junk vehicle located in his yard.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued annual traffic counter installation and maintenance on the arterials; sprayed for noxious weeds along the rights-of-way; worked with the contractor on 1st Street; maintained rights-of-way; vactored catch basins; and performed other routine maintenance projects.

1st Street Project:

The contractor installed side-sewer services this week and is scheduled to test the final components on Monday. Next week, the contractor is scheduled to commence installation of the water mains and electrical conduit.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed a production meter for a solar installation in the 2300 block of Worthington Street; assisted the water/sewer department with removing and cleaning a pump at the Chambers Bay lift station; installed approximately 40 feet of 4 inch conduit on Marietta Street; replaced a wooden street light on Nisqually Street with a metal pool and fixture; set a new street light base on Birch Street between Union Avenue and Walnut Lane; installed a temporary power service in the 500 block of Galloway Street and in the 900 block of Birch Street; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew completed permanent repairs in the 2700 block of Sunset Court; inspected a sewer connection; provided sewer inspections and testing for the 1st Street project; repaired a pump at the Chambers Bay lift station; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on maintenance in Charlie’s Park; continued work on irrigation systems and drinking fountains; installed a new control system for the irrigation system at Manitoba Park; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance projects.

The Cedar Creek crew assisted by Town staff installed wood chips in the bulb outs in the downtown core; mowed and fertilized at Sunnyside Park; and installed beauty bark at Pioneer Park.

Other:

Steilacoom Maritime Heritage:

A major permanent exhibit “Steilacoom’s Maritime Heritage” will open the weekend of June 9th at the Steilacoom Historical Museum.

By the mid 1850’s, Steilacoom was considered the busiest port on Puget Sound as clipper ships loaded with lumber sailed to San Francisco and returned with essentials for the pioneer families. The schooner Damariscove, owned by Steilacoom’s founder Lafayette Balch, played a significant role in its history.

Two events will highlight the weekend’s celebration of local maritime history.

A lecture “The Little Vessel That Could” will be presented at the Steilacoom Town Hall on Saturday, June 9th at 2 p.m. Randolph Stilton, a descendant of a crew member of the Damariscove and Les Eldridge, well known authority on Puget Sound will discuss the Damariscove’s trip from Maine to California and to Puget Sound. They will tell of the dramatic rescue by Captain Balch of the sloop Georgiana’s gold seeking crew and passengers from the clutches of the native Haida in the Queen Charlotte Islands. At the conclusion of the lecture guests will be invited to view the newly acquired Damariscove model at the Steilacoom Museum.

On June 10th at 2p.m. Earl Morrill of New Hampshire will give a presentation in the Education Room at the Steilacoom Museum. He will detail the process of building the Damariscove ship model. For further information, please call (253)584-4133 or Joan Curtis (253) 584-8623.