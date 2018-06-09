HOV paving brings overnight lane closures in Tacoma

Submitted by WSDOT.

TACOMA – Contractor crews building HOV lanes on Interstate 5 in Tacoma have overnight lane closures scheduled next week for paving. The single and double lane closures allow crews to mobilize equipment in and out of the work zone when there is less traffic on the highway.

Lane closures:

Southbound I-5 between the Puyallup River Bridge and M Street each night Monday, June 11 through Friday, June 15 starting as early as 8 p.m. All lanes will open between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. each following day, and by 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Northbound I-5 between M Street and the Puyallup River each night Monday through Friday starting as early as 8:30 p.m. All lanes will open by 5 a.m. each following day, and by 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Southbound I-5 between South 38th Street and South 48th Street each night Monday through Friday starting as early as 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each following day, and by 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Eastbound SR 16 between South Tyler Street and Union Avenue each night Monday through Thursday starting at 9 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each following day.

Westbound SR 16 from I-5 to South Tyler Street each night Monday through Thursday starting at 11:50 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each following day.

Ramp closures

Monday and Tuesday, June 11-12

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

Wednesday, June 13

Sprague on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Local road closures

20th Street East between PraxAir and Pacific Highway in Fife will close each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day Monday, June 4 through Friday, June 8.

Weather permitting; South Tacoma Way between South Sprague Street to Wilkeson Street will close from 11 p.m. Friday, June 22 to 7 a.m. Saturday, June 23 for a concrete pour on the new SR 16 HOV overpass. This closure was previously scheduled June 15.

Signed detours will be in place.