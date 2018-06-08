Wanted: Curran Apple Orchard Horse Tales!

Submitted by UP for Arts

Do you have a story or memory of the horses in the Curran Apple Orchard? If so, UP for Arts wants to hear about it!

UP for Arts is collecting stories about the horses in conjunction with the “Forever Friends” sculpture project which is currently underway to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Curran Apple Orchard Park.

Curran horse stories will be posted on the group’s website and social media. Select stories may be included in a photo book detailing the history of the orchard and the sculpture. Submit stories to: UP for Arts, PO Box 65145, University Place 98464 or email them to upforarts@gmail.com. Please include your name, phone and email for verification purposes. For more information about Horse Tales or Forever Friends, please visit www.upforarts.org.