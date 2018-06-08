Steilacoom High Class of 2018 Scholarship Awards

The Steilacoom High School Class of 2018, a class 221 students, was awarded over $8.9 million dollars in scholarships at their Senior Awards Event, held Tuesday, June 5, 2018. $4,010,689 of the offered amount was accepted including two military academy appointments. Rachel Forbes will attend the U.S. Military Academy and Cameron Estep will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Graduation Ceremonies will be held Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Pacific Lutheran University Olson Auditorium at 1:00pm. Ceremonies will be live streamed.