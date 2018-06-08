Search Underway for New Skipper for Raider Softball

Pierce College is currently accepting applications for a new Head Coach to lead the Raider Softball program. This position works under the supervision of the Director of Athletics for the Pierce College District and will oversee all aspects of the women’s softball program, within the policies and regulations of Pierce College and the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC).



The position is part-time, and the successful candidate will begin immediately upon selection. Pierce College welcomes applicants with a dynamic approach to coaching young women, with a vision for building a program foundation based on excellence in the classroom, on the field, and in the community.

