Letter: Drugs and commutations

Submitted by Bev Isenson, Steilacoom

Alice Johnson, a Memphis drug-dealer who led a multi-million dollar cocaine ring just had her sentence commuted by President Trump.

People who are worried about legal marijuana use should be objecting at the top of their lungs and with every stroke of their computers.

Hypocrites!

I am not user of pot, opiods nor any other questionable substance.