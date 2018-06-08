Lakewood Resident Makes the Honor Roll at Rhodes College

Submitted by Rhodes College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Lakewood, Wash., resident David R. Vanderwall was named to the Rhodes College Honor Roll for the 2018 spring semester. To qualify for the honor roll, a student must be enrolled in at least 16 credit hours of academic work and must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better.

