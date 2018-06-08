Fort Steilacoom Park road paving update

Work continues on the main road into Fort Steilacoom Park.The contractor will pave the road Monday (6/11) and Tuesday (6/12), prompting closures within the park – most notably access to the parking lot near the baseball fields.

Additional closures include Angle Lane (off Elwood) – the temporary parking lot will be open, however vehicles will not be able to access Angle Lane leading to the main parking lot (near the lake) on Monday. The roadway will be accessible and open by Tuesday.

Pedestrian access is OPEN throughout the park. Please use care and caution at all times and obey posted speed limits.

Please review the map and note the temporary access and parking area changes. Please look for informational signage to provide you with updates as changes may occur during construction.

Thank you for your patience while these improvements are finished.