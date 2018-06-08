Faith Community Gathering to Address Homelessness

All persons of faith and goodwill are invited to attend Associated Ministries’ Community Quarterly Meeting (CQM) to learn what can be done to impact the crisis of homelessness in our community.

When: Thursday, June 21 from 5-7 pm

(light snacks provided)

Where: Shiloh Baptist Church,

1211 South I Street, Tacoma



Guests and topics to be discussed at the June 21 meeting:

Representatives from the City of Tacoma will update us their efforts to address affordable housing and homelessness.

An update on efforts to exercise our moral voices to advocate for just affordable housing policies.

An introduction to Pierce County’s new Landlord Liaison Project.

Attendees will walk away with at least one specific step they can take to help end homelessness, inspired by people who are actively involved in the journey.

In 2017 Associated Ministries began convening these meetings in partnership with other Pierce County homeless and housing service providers, with the goal of creating an energizing space to gather regularly to learn about, discuss and take action on the crisis of homelessness in our community. Last year nearly 200 people representing 44 congregations attended these meetings; we need you at the table as we continue this important work in 2018.

Who should attend the meeting?

People of faith and good-will who have an open heart and a willing spirit to come together to learn, participate, and be involved in practical ways to address homelessness. We especially encourage attendance from those representing a specific faith community (the pastor or their appointed representative), as well as other interested individuals.

What will be achieved at the meeting? Attendees will…

Be informed and educated regarding the background, context, and challenges related to the issue of homelessness.

Gain a better understanding of effective interventions already underway to address homelessness.

Discuss potential projects and solutions they can engage in as faith communities or individuals to positively impact homelessness.

If you have any questions about the CQM, please contact Valorie Crout, Chief Program Officer for Associated Ministries at 253-426-1508 or via email.