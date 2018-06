Pierce College baseball had two of its baseball alums get drafted on Thursday in the final day of the major league draft. The two players become the 10th and 11th Raider baseball players to be drafted.

The two players have both finished their seasons at four year colleges and universities in the last week, with both teams going deep into the playoffs of the NCAA and NAIA divisions.

