Tacoma HOV project activates new traffic signals on Bay Street

Submitted by WSDOT

TACOMA – Drivers who use the Bay Street intersections of East 27th Street and East 28th Street will see new traffic signals between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday, June 8. Contractor crews building a new northbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge along with crews from the City of Tacoma will activate new signals.

East 27th Street & Bay Street

This signal, which was in a yellow flash mode previously, will now stop southbound I-5 drivers at the bottom of the ramp for the Portland Avenue exit #135. It will also affect drivers from southbound State Route 167 and East 26th Street. Turning the signal on allows a left turn for Bay Street drivers turning left to East 27th Street. Currently only construction traffic is using this left turn. Once construction is complete, this road open to all traffic.

East 28th Street & Bay Street

This existing signal will now allow traffic to travel north on Bay Street and turn left to East 27th Street. Currently only construction traffic is utilizing this option while crews finish building a new storm water pond and a new connecting street between East 28th Street and East 29th Street. Once complete, the road will open up to all traffic.

More information on Tacoma/Pierce County HOV construction can be found online at www.tacomatraffic.com.